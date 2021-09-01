Lok Adalat being  held 

TURA, September 1: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) cum Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on 11th September, 2021 in the premises of the District and Session Judges’ Court Building, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Therefore, persons who have received notice from the Court to attend the National Lok Adalat for settlement or disposal of their cases are requested to attend the National Lok Adalat at venue mentioned above.