Minor rescued, ‘kidnapper’ held

MAWKYRWAT, Aug 31: Two days of tracking and hunting have finally led to the rescue of a minor girl from a village near Indo-Bangla border in South West Khasi Hills, who was reportedly kidnapped, and the arrest of the accused kidnapper identified as Mohibul Ali (29) of Kantapara, Golpara, Assam.

An FIR was earlier filed in the case by the family of the 14-year-old.

The South West Khasi Hills District Police, on Tuesday morning, rescued the victim and arrested the accused from Maheskola village in South Garo Hills.

“We have also got help from the Border Security Force and were able to search and track both the victim and the accused. Today they have come and surrendered at Maheskola (South Garo Hills District). The victim was handed over to her relatives and the accused identified as Mohibul Ali (29) of Kantapara, Golpara, Assam, was arrested,” South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Bashan J Laloo, said.

“As it appears, it might not be a kidnapping case, but rather a case of elopement,” the SP added.