Anger boils in Nongstoin over double homicide

NONGSTOIN, Aug 31: In a display of resentment and anguish, residents of Nongstoin, on Tuesday, took out a massive rally to protest against the recent killing of two women here

The rally was organised by the joint executive durbar of two villages — Tiehsaw and Nongstoin. Hundreds of locals from the two villages were seen on the streets holding black flags and placards condemning the incident.

They shouted slogans demanding strict punishment for the culprit.

Residents of the two villages took out respective rallies from their villages and converged at Nongbah junction to culminate at Market Complex, where they held a public meeting.

The residents expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families and condemned the incident while demanding a punishment of life imprisonment for the criminal.

The public meeting was chaired by Esmilan Lyngdoh, former Sordar of Nongstoin village, and those that spoke to the gathering included Moonshine Dkhar, Headman of Tiehsaw village, and Wallamkupar Marwein, acting Headman of Nongstoin village.

In his address, acting Headman of Nongstoin Wallamkupar Marwein said that this is the first time that the people have witnessed such a brutal murder and it has created an unhealthy environment and panic among the villagers and public of Nongstoin in entirety.

“…we never want to see this again in the future. So we demand the higher authority to send the culprit to life imprisonment as we never want to see him back again in society,” Marwein said.

Phlesis Syiem, a 79-year-old woman hailing from Nongstoin, and her domestic help Maitlynti Lyngdoh Marshillong (25) of Tiehsaw, were brutally killed in Nongstoin on the night of August 23. The police have arrested one Banphrang Kupar Nongbri (24) of Nongstoin village who has confessed to murdering the two women.