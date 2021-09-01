South American WC qualifiers affected by PL

SAO PAULO, Aug 31: Brazil was missing nine players from the Premier League for its first day of practice ahead of South American World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina and Colombia managed to bring their England-based players into camp and Paraguay was pressuring FIFA on Monday to get its top striker from Newcastle in time.

The Premier League clubs have been reluctant to send players to South American nations that are red-listed by the British government because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any players who go and then return to Britain will have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine.

But the South American rivals seemed to receive different treatment from English clubs.

Brazil could only assemble 22 players in Sao Paulo ahead of matches against Chile, Argentina and Peru. Argentina, meanwhile, had almost all 30 members of its chosen squad – including four from England – available for its qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday. Brazil and Argentina face off on Sunday.

Brazil coach Tite selected a larger-than-normal 45-man squad in case he couldn’t count on the nine England-based players who were stopped from travelling: Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ederson, Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton) and Raphinha (Leeds).

Veteran Silva used social media to protest against the decision. He posted a picture on Instagram with a sad face wearing a Chelsea training shirt together with a picture showing two hands tied with a rope.

Already in Brazil were Casemiro, Eder Militão, Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Alex Sandro, Danilo (Juventus), Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique Marseille), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Claudinho, Malcom (Zenit St. Petersburg), Santos (Athletico), Edenílson (Internacional), Hulk, Everson, Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Weverton (Palmeiras), Daniel Alves and Miranda (Sao Paulo).

Uruguay will not count on Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani for its three qualifying games. Chile won’t be able to bring striker Ben Brereton from Blackburn.

Paraguay’s football association president Robert Harrison said he will push the issue with FIFA, so his team can count on Newcastle striker Miguel Almiron for Thursday’s match against Ecuador.

Argentina could count on almost a full squad in Caracas for matches against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia. (AP)