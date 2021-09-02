NHIDCL dumper hits Maruti Swift on Pynursla-Shillong Highway

SHILLONG, Sept 2: A few persons were injured in a road accident that occurred on the Pynursla-Shillong highway just short of Laitlyngkot this afternoon.

A dumper hit a Maruti Swift which was hanging by a thread from falling into a sheer precipice. The dumper belongs to NHIDCL

Though the driver and front-seat passenger were not badly hurt but the passengers in the back seat suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway on account of this accident. Major earth cutting works were going on for the Shillong- Dawki highway