Traders protest against odd-even rule in Nongstoin

NONGSTOIN, Sept 2: The odd-even rule in force in running business here to curb the spread of Covid-19 has irked shopkeepers in Nongstoin town.

Already reeling under heavy losses, shopkeepers and small businessmen in Nongstoin have appealed the District Administration to withdraw the odd-even rule.

A large number of shopkeepers today staged a protest march from Nongstoin market to DC office in the town .

The agitators demanded that the administration should allow them to operate on all days and assured that they will follow the COVID-19 protocol issued by Health Department.