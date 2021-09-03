England eves thrash NZ by 46 runs

Chelmsford, Sep 2: England opener Tammy Beaumont shined with a scintillating knock of 97 from just 65 balls as England cruised to victory in the first T20I against New Zealand by 46 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Tammy struck 13 fours and a six in front of a huge Chelmsford crowd. She fell short of a second T20I century after being dismissed by Hayley Jensen on the second-last ball of the innings. But her 97 was good enough in helping England post 184/4 in 20 overs.

Tammy was ably supported by Amy Jones (31 runs off 15 balls) and Sophia Dunkley (23 not out off 17 balls) in a batting line-up missing regular captain Heather Knight due to a hamstring injury.

New Zealand, in their first international outing since April, crumbled under massive scoreboard pressure. Openers Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine were dismissed in 2.2 overs. The third-wicket partnership of 48 runs between Amy Satterthwaite and Maddy Green promised a fightback.

But left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone took out Green, starting a slide for New Zealand’s batting. At one point, they were in danger of being bowled out for less than 100. The lower-order provided some resistance before being bowled out for 138 in 18.5 overs.

The second T20I between the two teams will take place at Hove on Saturday. (IANS)

Brief scores:

England 184/4 (20 Ovs)(Tammy Beaumont 97, Amy Jones 31; Hayley Jensen 2/26)

New Zealand 138 (18.5 Ovs) (Amy Satterthwaite 43, Maddy Green 19; Katherine Brunt 2/9, Sophie Ecclestone 2/24).