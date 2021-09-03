Rutherford shines for St. Kitts, Guyana win in Super Over

St. Kitts & Nevis, Sep 2: The hard-hitting 23-year-old southpaw, Sherfane Rutherford guided local side St. Kitts & Nevis to their fourth win in a row, while Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in the Super Over in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Rutherford played the starring role and ensured St Kitts & Nevis Patriots maintain their unbeaten start with a six-wicket victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs. Rutherford won the Man of the Match award for the third time in four matches and is the tournament’s top scorer Rutherford.

Jamaica Tallawahs got off to a lightning start with the hard-hitting duo of Chadwick Walton and Kennar Lewis putting on a blistering partnership of 41 runs inside 3.3 overs. However, once Paul Van Meekeren dismissed Kennar Lewis that led to a change in fortunes.

It took an enterprising counter-attack by Rovman Powell and Carlos Brathwaite towards the end of the innings to help Tallawahs to 166/8, a total that appeared under par for the track.

Patriots saw Evin Lewis bring the early fireworksbefore Rutherford and Fabian Allen made light work of the equation with 55 runs from 20 balls to seal the win at a canter.

Meanwhile, in the earlier match, Guyana Amazon Warriors claimed a stunning Super Over victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders after both teams finished on exactly 138/9 from their 20 overs.

Sunil Narine bowled the Super Over for the Knight Riders and conceded just six runs. It was left to Romario Shepherd to bowl the Amazon Warriors’ Super Over and he conceded just four runs to win the game for his team.

Brief scores:

Jamaica Tallawahs: 166/8 (Brathwaite 27, Walton 26; Bravo 3/25)

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 169/4 (Rutherford 50*, Lewis 39; Russell 1/31)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 138/9 (Hetmyer 27, Pooran 27; Rampaul 4/29)

Trinbago Knight Riders 138/9 (Munro 32, Narine 21; Hafeez 3/18). (IANS)