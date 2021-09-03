Pakistani intruder arrested in Punjab, 2 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Sep 2 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid by narcotic smugglers, and apprehended a Pakistani intruder, injured in its warning shots.

The other two, however, managed to flee in the bid along the border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

The BSF jawans belonging to 136 Battalion posted near the Satpal border post observed three Pakistanis trying to sneak into the Indian territory at around 2.30 am.

They first challenged the intruders and later fired at them, resulting one of the intruders getting injureds. His two accomplices managed to escape.

Later, both returned to search for their companion. Seeing them coming, the BSF again fired at them, forcing them to flee.

During the search in the morning, the injured Pakistani national, Irshad, was found close to the international border fence. He had suffered a bullet injury on the thigh and was admitted to the civil hospital in Ferozepur.

Police sources said the accused is believed to be a resident of Pattonwala village in Kasur district that shares its boundary with Ferozepur.

Two packets weighing 2.12 kg, suspected to be heroin, were seized from the intruder.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.(IANS)