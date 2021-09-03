Plying of boulder trucks : Residents express helplessness

The residents have been vehemently opposing the plying of the trucks on the newly constructed national highway alleging that the activity is damaging the newly constructed road besides posing various inconveniences to the villagers who live along the way. Earlier, several complaints were also made by the residents to concerned authorities demanding that the activity be stopped immediately.

According to the residents, womenfolk from Babupara village under Mahendraganj Police Station on August 28 attempted to block the road to show their opposition to the plying of the boulder trucks but had to disperse after police arrived on the scene.

“We have become helpless as there is no one to address our problems. We urged the authorities to consider our pleas and stop the plying of the trucks immediately,” the residents appealed in a statement.