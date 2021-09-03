22 districts remain hit in Assam floods; Death toll rises to 6

GUWAHATI, Sept 3 : The death toll in the current wave of floods in Assam has risen to six, with a child reported to have drowned in a locality under Rongjuli revenue circle of Goalpara district on Friday, an official report said.

As on date, a population of 2.71 lakh across 22 districts remains affected by the deluge.

According to a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Golaghat and Darrang districts are currently the worst hit with a population of 88243 and 71397 respectively affected.

The other affected districts are Nalbari, Morigaon, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and South Salmara.

A total of 1159 villages and localities in 53 revenue circles of the state remain affected by the deluge as on Friday.

As many 3449 people, including 687 children are currently sheltered in 54 relief camps across 13 districts.

Meanwhile, the flood situation at the Kaziranga National Park has improved somewhat with about 50 percent of the park submerged, a report on Friday morning stated.

As on date, 69 out of 223 camps across Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Biswanath Wildlife Division and Nagaon Wildlife Division remain inundated.

As many as 14 animals of the park have died in the floods while four animals have been rescued.

