Show-cause notices issued to six leaders of Mawlai conglomerate

SHILLONG, Sep 2: The East Khasi Hills district administration has served show-cause notices to six leaders of the “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” for organising unauthorised public rallies in violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

“Show-cause notice is issued for organising unauthorised large gathering without permission when COVID-19 prohibitory orders are in place and for violation of numerous health protocols by the gathering as observed,” East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, Isawanda Laloo said in the notice dated August 31.

The show-cause notices have been issued to Marbud Dkhar, Khrawkupar Nongsiej, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, Samuel Biam, Charlie and Sylvester Kurbah. They have been asked to respond to the notices within September 6.

Meanwhile, the conglomerate of the 11 organisations from Mawlai area “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” on Thursday slammed the DC for issuing show cause notices to six of its leaders for alleged violation of the COVID-19 protocols and SOPs, claiming that they had organised the democratic protests to demand justice for slain former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

A member of the conglomerate, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh questioned if the DC had issued show-cause notice to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and other Cabinet Ministers from Delhi who had violated the SOPs and protocols by organising a huge gathering at the ISBT campus, Mawlai Mawiong, in July.

He said that they would also like to know if show-cause notice was issued to the BJP central leader and the state party leaders who had organised a public meeting at Laban by violating the SOPs.

He pointed out that Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, ministers and leaders of the ruling MDA coalition parties had organised rallies during the GHADC elections earlier this year which had led to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Garo Hills.

“We would like to know if actions were taken against the Union Home Minister, the CM, Cabinet Ministers and others for violating the SOPs and protocols,” Kharlyngdoh questioned.

He said that if the DC cannot reply to these questions it would be clear that the SOPs are meant only for the common people and not for those in power.

Kharlyngdoh stated that since the DC was behaving as a spokesperson on behalf of the CM, they would want to know from her if the government would comply with their demand of suspending the three top police officials to ensure a free and fair probe into the death of Thangkhiew.

Kharlyngdoh also alleged that the government was trying to “divide and rule” by issuing show-cause notices only to six of the 11 leaders of the conglomerate.

Refusing to bow down to the “pressure tactic” and the “dirty politics” of the government, he reiterated their commitment to not surrender until their demand is met.

The “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” has, meanwhile, decided to approach the 35 MLAs of the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region once again and ask them to put their signature on the letter and also tick the Yes or No column to confirm whether they are going to raise the demand in the Cabinet or the Assembly.

In a fresh development, leaders of various pressure groups from Upper Shillong including the FKJGP, KSU, HNYF and HYC have formed the “Ka Sur Ehrngiew Ki Nong Upper Shillong-Mylliem” with president of KSU Upper Shillong Circle, Shngainlang Sohkhlet as chairman and president of FKJGP Upper Shillong Circle, Kitboklang Nongphlang as spokesperson to demand suspension of the three police officials including the state Director General of Police.