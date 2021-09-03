CM, Speaker invite PM for golden jubilee

MEGHALAYA
By Special Correspondent
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday.

NEW DELHI, Sep 2: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the grand golden jubilee celebrations of Meghalaya’s Statehood. The chief minister was accompanied by Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh.
Sangma told the Prime Minister that the state had compiled a list of fifty projects to be inaugurated by the latter on the auspicious day.
The Prime Minister said he would actively consider the invitation to attend the celebrations.
The CM and the Speaker left for Meghalaya after their meeting with the PM.

