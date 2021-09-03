State logs over 200 cases for 2nd day, 7 deaths

SHILLONG, Sep 2: For the second day, Meghalaya recorded more than 200 fresh COVID-19 cases, even as seven persons died due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, of which six were unvaccinated.

According to official data, the state logged 211 new cases and 192 recoveries taking the active caseload to 2,275 and the total recoveries to 72,714.

The COVID death toll stands at 1,322, while the total confirmed cases in the state have now reached 76,311.

Meanwhile, the state has administered a total of 13,43,193 doses of COVID-19 vaccine including 10,29,919 first dose and 3,13,274 second doses.