Probe to begin after Sept 9

SHILLONG, Sep 2: The judicial inquiry instituted by the state government to probe the death of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged encounter with police on August 13, is yet to start its job.

Chief Secretary, MS Rao on Thursday said that Justice (retd) T Vaiphei will return to the state on September 9 after which the committee will begin its investigation.

The inquiry committee will also look into the aspect of human rights violation since the chairman of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission is heading the probe.

Earlier, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had assured that the committee would be given complete freedom and full authority to look into all aspects of the incident which has led to uproar among the residents of the city and others districts.

Facing heat after the alleged encounter, the state government has announced the judicial probe.

The incident has led to outrage with citizens, pressure groups and even politicians calling the encounter as fake and demanding the suspension of the state DGP and two senior police officials.

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui who came under pressure had even offered to quit the portfolio and had written to Conrad Sangma announcing his intention but the move was rejected by the CM.