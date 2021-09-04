2 Nigerians held for alleged rape of B’luru techie

BENGALURU, Sept 4 : Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested on charges of allegedly raping a woman in her late 20s working at a software company in Bengaluru, said the Karnataka police on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Tony, 35, and Ubaka, 36. The victim was dating Tony, according to Banasawadi police.

The alleged rape took place on August 29 as Tony had invited the victim from Andhra Pradesh to his house. The victim and Tony partied that night and allegedly had sex, the Karnataka police added.

After waking up she found the other accused Ubaka also naked on the bed next to her. She found that both Tony and Ubaka had sex with her when she fell unconscious.

The woman in her complaint has said Ubaka had tried to befriend her many times. However, she ignored him, the police said.

On the day of the incident, Ubaka was present when the victim visited Tony’s house following which she became furious. Her boyfriend Tony and Ubaka then pacified her and the three partied afterwards, the police added.

The victim befriended Tony on social media and they had common friends. Ubaka too, tried to befriend the victim but refused. When she spoke to Tony about it, he too, ignored the matter, sources said.

IANS