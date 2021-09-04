Zverev, Djokovic eye calendar-year Slam

New York, Sep 3: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia moved closer to completing his Grand Slam dream by dismissing Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the US Open.

Djokovic has won the season’s first three majors at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. The Serbian kept his hopes of lifting the trophy at Flushing Meadows after one hour and 39 minutes.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Alexander Zverev continued to emerge as a top contender for this year’s US Open crown, powering into the third round with a crushing 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Spains Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The world No. 4 has been dominant on serve this week, not offering a single break point opportunity to Sam Querrey in the first round nor left-handed Ramos-Vinolas in Thursday evening’s rout, which lasted just 74 minutes. He has dropped just eight points on his first serve through six sets.

The Monte Carlo resident earned his 40th match win of the season and extended his winning streak to 13 matches, a run that includes clinching gold at the Tokyo Olympics and his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The German, who came within two points of seizing his first major in last year’s US Open championship match against Dominic Thiem, will next play the winner of No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik, of Kazakhstan, or American Jack Sock.

If all goes well, Zverev is in line for a semifinal clash against Djokovic, where he would look to repeat his victory over the world No. 1 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Swiatek, Barty struggle

Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia and last year’s French Open winner Iga Swiatek of Poland overcame challenging opponents to make their way into the third round of the US Open.

No.7 seed Swiatek was in big trouble before she defeated world No.74 Fiona Ferro of France, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-0 in just over two hours to reach the third round.

While, Barty staved off a late challenge by 18-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark, 6-1, 7-5, to book her spot in the third round.

No.6 seed Bianca Andreescu of Canada also advanced to the third round of the US Open. (IANS)