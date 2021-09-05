  A Daawat from Old Delhi

Born and brought up in Purani Dilli, Osama Jalali’s with food dates back to his childhood, most of which he spent amid the royal khansamas (cooks) of the Delhi and Rampur Gharana. His mother, Nazish Jalali, who hails from the princely estate of Rampur, collected rare recipes during the years she spent in the Walled City. Osama, the natural inheritor of this culinary legacy, has carried out extensive research on lost Indian cuisines, meticulously recreating and perfecting age-old recipes. His quest to bring back these forgotten flavours has taken him across the country and he also runs a group called the ‘Lost Recipes of India’. The Lodhi, New Delhi presents the culinary splendours and secrets of Old Delhi with food writer, historian and chef, Osama Jalali, as he curates time-honoured preparations from a bygone era at Elan. Old Delhi, formerly called Shahjahanabad, has forever been a foodie’s delight. During the royal Mughal era, various unique culinary influences and cooking styles emerged, and these trickled down to the kitchens of erstwhile families in the old city. Inspired by these authentic flavours and his ancestral roots, Osama has put together a selection of home-style food and heirloom recipes made in the houses of Old Delhi. With the exquisite menu he will showcase at The Lodhi, diners can expect classics like Anjeer Mewe ke Kebab, Kulliya Chaat, Chitta Murgh Tikka Makhni and Ghilafi Seekh among others to start off with. Signature dishes from the main course include Dilli Nihari and Hari Mirch Qeema in the non-vegetarian offering, and Ballimaran Chana Dal, Mughlai Gobhi Qorma among others in the vegetarian section. Shahi Chawalon ka Zarda, Siwai ka Muzafar and other desserts are perfect to finish off the delectable meal. Commenting on this collaboration, Rajesh Namby, General Manager, The Lodhi said, “We’re thrilled to have the Jalalis at The Lodhi and for the Daawat they have curated for our valued patrons. We have always strived to offer the best of culinary experiences to our guests and we’re privileged to have someone of Jalali’s stature bring in his expertise and passion for food to the heart of the city.” Elaborating further on this association Osama Jalali said, “We love travelling the globe, showcasing the rich culinary legacy of our country. This time we are honoured to present the iconic flavours from Old Delhi at one of India’s most prestigious hotels, The Lodhi. It is our pursuit to revive lost recipes and preserve the food heritage of our nation. We would really like to reintroduce the old cuisines of India to the younger generations.” (IANSlife)