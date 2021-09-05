Cong’s ouster move surprises Speaker

SHILLONG, Sep 4: Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh is surprised by the Congress’s sudden move to dislodge him.

“I am surprised. I am playing my role as the Speaker of the Assembly earnestly,” Lyngdoh, who is also the president of United Democratic Party (UDP), told The Shillong Times on Saturday.

Two days ago, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had moved a resolution seeking his ouster.

Lyngdoh said his role is to give space to all 57 of the 60 MLAs in the House and he has done it.

“They should have come to me if they felt something was not right and give their suggestions and views,” he said.

The Speaker did not rule out that the Congress’s move to seek his removal could be a pressure tactic as the UDP refused to join hands with the grand old party for the formation of an alternative government.

The details of the Congress’s resolution will be discussed on the floor of the House during the autumn session of the Assembly beginning on September 10.

Senior Congress leader Mukul Sangma had on Friday stated that it was a conscious decision to move the resolution.

The petition against the Speaker was signed by Congress legislators Zenith Manda Sangma, George B Lyngdoh, Kimfa S Marbaniang and Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang. It was submitted to the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday.