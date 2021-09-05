Mawlai groups to protest against DC’s move tomorrow

SHILLONG, Sep 4: Barely two days after East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo issued show-cause notices to six leaders of ‘Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai’ for organising unauthorised public gathering in contravention of COVID-19 protocols, the conglomeration has now resolved to hold an agitation on Monday in protest against the district head’s move.

Following the decision, which was taken during a meeting on Saturday, a member of the conglomeration, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, however, refused to divulge any detail on Monday’s agitation.

He also made it clear that the agitation is in protest against the deadline given by the district administration to reply to the show-cause notices.

He also cast aspersions on the DC, saying that the latter was playing the game of divide and rule by issuing the show-cause notices only to six of its members.

It may be mentioned that the show-cause notices have been issued to Marbud Dkhar, Khrawkupar Nongsiej, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, Samuel Biam, Charlie and Sylvester Kurbah for alleged violation of COVID norms during rallies. They were asked to respond to the notices within September 6.

In the show-cause notice, it was pointed out that in a video clip that was shared, people numbering around 1,000 were seen attending the rallies without masks and flouting social distancing protocols.

Meanwhile, Kharlyngdoh said that they will also meet the leaders of the respective political parties as a follow-up to the letter submitted to the 35 MLAs of Khasi-Jaintia Hills region to seek their support on the demand to suspend the top police officials who had led the operation that led to the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

He further informed that they will also meet Congress MLA PT Sawkmie and UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh, among other independent MLAs, to seek their support.

Kharlyngdoh said that the members of the ‘Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai’ will also join the rally organised by ‘Ka Sur Ehrngiew ki Nong Malki’ on Tuesday.

Traditional heads back demand for cops’ suspension

The conglomeration of traditional heads of over 60 villages under Mawryngkneng C&RD Block — ‘Ka Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong’ (SKNS) — on Saturday decided to support the demand for the suspension of the top police officials.

Talking to reporters, SKNS president, Peter J Lawai said they would not like to see the case of Thangkhiew also face a similar fate like the killing of former police officer, PJ Marbaniang, and even the slain criminal, Fullmoon Dhar.

According to him, the police have no authority to kill the former HNLC leader even if they suspect his involvement in the bomb blast incidents at Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills.

“The police should have arrested Thangkhiew and produced him in the court of law. The top police officials who are responsible for this crime should be suspended to ensure a free and fair probe into the death of Thangkhiew,” Lawai, who is also the Rangbah Shnong of Mawryngkneng, said.

Questioning the police for not informing the local Dorbar Shnong before carrying out a raid at Thangkhiew’s residence, he said that the police action, which undermines the traditional bodies, is not acceptable.

Citing an example, Lawai said that the Rangbah Shnong or the members of the local Dorbar Shnong would have been arrested by now if any person, who is accused of practicing witchcraft in the village, is killed by an angry mob. He, however, said that the Synjuk has full faith on the judicial inquiry constituted by the state government to probe the death of Thangkhiew.

“We hope that the judicial inquiry will be able to fix responsibility for the killing of the former HNLC leader in front of his children,” Lawai said.

He also informed that they will hold a candlelight vigil at Lad Smit on September 10 to condole the death of Thangkhiew, which will be attended only by traditional heads.