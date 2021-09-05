Hek backs public demand for justice

SHILLONG, Sep 4: The adviser to the Chief Minister and former Health Minister, A.L. Hek said the MDA government must do justice with the people demanding the suspension of the police officials involved in the encounter of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Hek said there is no point in being leaders if justice is not delivered.

The Meghalaya government had ordered a judicial probe into the incident. But Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai, an umbrella organisation, wants the government to suspend the police officials responsible for Thangkhiew’s death.

Asked if he also wants the police officials to be suspended, Hek said: “Nobody is above the law, which should not spare anyone who has done something unlawful.”

Insisting on a free and fair inquiry into the matter, he said the demand for action against the police officials is of the people across the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, not only of Mawlai.

Hek said he would also take up the matter with the BJP leadership to ensure that the people get justice.

In his letter to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday, he said the people have resented the manner in which Thangkhiew was killed and that the guilty should be punished.

Hek and the other MLAs of the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region have received a letter from Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai, seeking support in their fight for justice.