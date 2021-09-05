State logs 263 new COVID cases, two deaths

Shillong, Sep 4: The State on Saturday recorded 263 new Covid-19 cases while two more patients succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll to 1,325.

With 350 new recoveries, the total number of patients who have so far recovered from the viral infection is 73,236 while there are 2,206 active cases in the State.

84 new cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, 75 from West Khasi Hills, 47 from South West Khasi Hills, 22 from Ri-Bhoi, 17 from West Jaintia Hills,

seven from West Garo Hills, six from East Jaintia Hills, three from North Garo Hills and one each from East Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 235 are from East Khasi Hills, 28 from West Khasi Hills, 11 from West Jaintia Hills, ten from West Garo Hills, seven from South West Garo Hills, three each from East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills and two each from East Jaintia Hills.