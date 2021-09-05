Tirot Sing memorial planned in Dhaka

Shillong, Sep 4: The state government has sought the support of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to set up a Tirot Sing Memorial at the Cultural Centre of Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

This was disclosed by Commissioner and Secretary of Art and Culture department, Frederick R Kharkongor during a symbolic programme held at Dawki-Tamabil on Saturday.

It was organised to hand over cultural artifacts and textile heritage for permanent display at the Dhaka Cultural Centre to celebrate and showcase Meghalaya.

Kharkongor said the government sought the support to honour the historical legacy of the Khasi freedom fighter as a part of the three significant events of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Golden Jubilee of Statehood and 50 years of Liberation of Bangladesh.

“The state government had identified Bangladesh in the context of U Tirot Sing, the state’s foremost freedom fighter who was exiled by the British to Dhaka after the Anglo-Khasi war,” he said.

Tirot Sing had breathed his last there on July 17, 1835.

Kharkongor said the MEA had recently contacted the state government with a request to identify a partner country which has a historical resonance with Meghalaya.

On the handing over of the cultural artifacts and textile heritage, he said the state government has taken this initiative following a request made by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh earlier this year.

Kharkongor expressed happiness that the exchange could be held despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. He underscored

the contributions made by Meghalaya as a frontline state towards the liberation of Bangladesh.

Earlier, the Assistant High Commissioner, Sylhet thanked the Meghalaya government for sharing the tribal artifacts and unique textiles to commemorate the events.

A representative of the Bangladesh Government, who also spoke, highlighted the age-old ties and people-to-people contact that exists between Meghalaya and the neighbouring country.

Other officials who were present included SDO (Civil) Amlarem, Joint Secretary Arts & Culture and BSF and Customs officials.