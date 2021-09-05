Traditional heads to move govt

SHILLONG, Sep 4: A conglomeration of traditional heads of over 60 villages under Mawryngkneng C&RD Block, going by ‘Ka Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong’ (SKNS), has decided to urge the state government to reopen schools for all classes in the rural areas.

SKNS president and Rangbah Shnong of Mawryngkneng, Peter J Lawai, on Saturday pointed out that children in the rural areas have not benefitted from online classes since their parents cannot afford to buy smartphones.

Maintaining that online classes in the rural areas were a total failure, he said the government will have to decide on reopening schools for all classes, for it is in the best interests of the schoolchildren.

He added that the state government should allow children to visit churches since he does not see any justification to allow only people above 18 years of age to attend services.

“These young children can contract the virus anywhere. Therefore, we would like the government to review its decision by allowing young children to attend church service every Sunday,” Lawai said.