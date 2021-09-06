Committee meets Conrad on Civil Sub-Division demand

TURA, Sept 6: The Selsella Civil Sub-Division Movement Committee (SCSMC) on behalf of people living under the Selsella Block has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma requesting the up-gradation of the block into a Civil Sub-Division.

In their memorandum, the committee said that Selsella Block which was created in 1958 has been functioning in the same manner with no significant development although it has been 63 years since it first came into existence.

“There have been no signs of developmental activities to promote the youth in the fields of economy, agriculture or education. If this continues, the oldest block will become the most lagging block compared to others in terms of development,” the committee said.

The committee added that the block which was earlier bifurcated from Demdema Block still has a large population to cater to with currently 289 LP schools, 100 UP schools, 34 Secondary Schools, 7 Higher Secondary Schools and 2 Arts colleges functioning under it.

The committee also pointed out that people from the area have to face immense problems as they have to travel to Dadenggre or Tura even for minor works like filing and Affidavit, attending court hearings etc which causes unnecessary financial strain on them.

Stating that upgrading the block into a Civil Sub-Division would lead to setting up of a number of government Sub-Offices thereby boosting the area’s economy and opening up avenues for employment of the youth, the committee urged the Chief Minister to look into its demand at the earliest.