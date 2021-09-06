Assam flood death toll goes up to 8

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: The death toll in the current wave of floods in Assam has gone up to eight with a child reported to have drowned in a locality under Mayong revenue circle in Morigaon district even as the overall situation improved further, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority informed on Monday evening.

Currently, the population affected by the deluge has decreased to 43, 416 across 12 districts – Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon and Sonitpur.

The number of affected villages and localities has come down to 457 across 25 revenue circles of the state while only 718 people, including 309 women and 123 children are currently sheltered in seven relief camps across four districts.

The water level of the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh, Dhansirimukh and Numaligarh are below danger level while the river level at Nimatighat in Jorhat district is still above danger level.

Meanwhile, the flood situation at the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) has vastly improved as well with about 30 percent of the park remaining submerged, a report from the KNP authorities on Monday morning stated.

As on date, only 21 camps out of 223 camps in the national park remain inundated.

However, the number of animal deaths in the deluge, vehicle hits while crossing the national highway or because of natural causes has gone up to 24 till date, while four animals have been rescued.