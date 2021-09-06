Mawlai people begin knife surrender rally to protest ex-HNLC leader’s killing

SHILLONG, Sept 6: The residents of Mawlai are along with leaders of the “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai”, an umbrella body of 11 organisations, have gathered at Mawlai petrol pump to take part in the unique ‘rally pyndem tari’ (knife surrender rally) to protest the government’s failure in suspending the top police officers responsible for the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

The knife surrender rally starting from Mawlai petrol pump and will finally culminate at Mawlai stand bus.

The knives to be surrendered would be symbolic of the knife the police had accused Thangkhiew of attacking them with, justifying the shooting in “self-defence”.