SHILLONG: Meghalaya has registered not a single incident of death due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours after a long gap of 124 days.

The state reported 123 new cases of COVID19 in the last 24 hours and no new death. The number of active cases in the state as on date is 2104.

The state has so far recorded 77144 COVID19 cases out of which 73711 have recovered. The number of deaths due to COVD19 recorded in the state till the latest official report provided today is 1329.