3 regional border panels formed

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: As a prelude to resolving its border disputes with Assam, Meghalaya has constituted three regional committees to examine the status of six “less complicated” areas of differences.

The areas in question are Tarabari, Gizang and Hahim in West Khasi Hills, Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills and Boklapara and Khanapara-Pilangkata in Ri Bhoi districts.

Earlier, both states had agreed to constitute three such committees, each of them to be headed by a Cabinet minister.

For Ri Bhoi, the regional panel will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong as chairperson. The other members are Cabinet Minister Dasakhiatbha Lamare, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem and Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun.

Similarly, PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar will be the chairperson for West Khasi Hills committee. Nongstoin legislator Macmillan Byrsat, Mawshynrut legislator Gigur Myrthong and Rambrai Jyrngam legislator Kimfa Marbaniang will be its members.

For East Jaintia Hills, Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar will be the chairperson while the other members are Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Mowkaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh and Sutnga-Saipung MLA Shitlang Pale.

The Deputy Commissioners of all these districts will be the member-convenor of the respective committee.

Each committee will coordinate with the relevant regional committee set up by the Assam government and cross-reference and verify the names of villages (sub-villages) claimed by Meghalaya with the names of villages recorded by the Assam government.

The committees will establish the geographical location of the villages and their contiguity and examine the status of the population of the villages, including ethnicity, according to census records.

They will prepare an “as is” Public Asset Register in the villages, created by both governments, visit the villages and interact with residents as well as the elected members of Autonomous District Council concerned to learn about the perception of people living in the area.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, the committees will also document factual information regarding the physical and time-wise distances from the villages to the nearest public service delivery point/administrative unit.

The committees can co-opt any member, including from the Forest department, whenever necessary.

The jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners will provide all secretarial and logistic support for effective functioning of the committees. The member-convenor will fix the date of visit and discussion in consultation with respective Assam counterpart.

The committees will submit their report to the government within 30 days from the date of this notification based on inspection of the villages and agreed yardsticks of historical perspective, ethnicity of locals, administrative convenience of their contiguity with the boundary and their perception.