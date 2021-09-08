RG Lyngdoh set for political comeback

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Former Home Minister, Robert G Lyngdoh has finally broken his silence on his comeback into politics, indicating that he is joining the Congress party shortly.

Revealing this here on Tuesday, Lyngdoh said that presently there is a lot of pressure for him to return to politics but since he has not been keeping well he has been focussing on his health and on recuperating.

Speaking to this reporter, Lyngdoh said, “I do have some health issues that I have to overcome first. Once this is done, I will take the required step.”

When asked if he is returning to the Congress, Lyngdoh replied in the affirmative.

On speculations of his contesting the 2023 elections from South Shillong constituency, Lyngdoh said, “Let us see. One step at a time.”

It may be recalled that Lyngdoh, a former Congressman and Meghalaya’s non-nonsense Home Minister is credited with wiping out the banned HNLC during his tenure as the Home Minister of the state years back. He did that by stopping the flow of funds to the banned outfit by targeting those who were funding it by way of extortion.

Apart from Lyngdoh, the newly appointed Congress President, Vincent H. Pala is approaching several other leaders to return to the party amongst whom is former Congress leader, PN Syiem who had founded the political party — Peoples’ Democratic Front (PDF) after he left the Congress. Syiem has also agreed to return to the Congress party.

In addition, Pala will also approach several other leaders who had either left or were expelled from the Congress party.

Meanwhile political observers say that Pala’s appointment as President MPCC will rejuvenate the Congress Party in the state since he is a friend of all and enemy of none. They say his coming to state politics could change the equations in Meghalaya’s political chessboard.