Forest Dept busts illegal sawmill in WGH

By From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sept 8: Officials of the Forest Department along with police on Wednesday conducted a raid and closed down an illegal sawmill in West Garo Hills.

According to sources, following a tip off Forest officials of the West and South West Garo Hills Territorial Division along with police raided the illegal sawmill at Kalapani area of Chibinang under Hollaidanga Range resulting in the seizure of various machineries used in the illegal sawmill.

The Forest Department has informed of more such operations to follow.

