NPP MDC elected Dy Chairman of GHADC

TURA, Sept 8: Teacher turned politician and elected to the Siju-Rongara constituency of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Albinush Marak, has become the new deputy Chairman of the council following his electoral victory against the opposition Congress candidate.

In a direct contest with the Congress MDC and candidate Rinaldo K Sangma of Rongrong, the NPP candidate secured 15 votes in his favour, while the Congress received 12. One vote was found to have been invalid.

In the GHADC house of 29 directly elected MDCs, the NPP alliance has 15 members (NPP-10, BJP-1, GNC-1, Independents 3), not including Chairman Rakesh A Sangma of the NPP, while the Congress has 12 members. The last remaining member is Tura BJP MDC Bernard Marak.

With the election of Albinush Marak, the ruling NPP alliance now has both the coveted posts of Chairman and Deputy chairman of the house.