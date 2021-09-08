Veteran politician passes away

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Sep 7: Veteran politician and former MLA of Mowkaiaw, Tbn. Mihsalan Suchiang breathed his last at his residence at Mukhap village in West Jaintia Hills on Tuesday morning. He was 79.

He was also a church elder of Mukhap Presbyterian Church.

Late Suchiang’s son and UDP MLA, Nujorki Sungoh said that the funeral would take place at 1 pm on Wednesday at the cemetery of Mukhap Presbyterian Church.

Late Suchiang had passed MA from Gauhati University in Assam before joining politics.

He represented his constituency four times as MDC and thrice as MLA. At the time of his demise, he was serving as the UDP’s state party adviser.