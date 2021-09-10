Congress flags smart meter ‘fakery’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 9: The Opposition Congress on Thursday said it is really shameful to see scam after scam in the Power department under the Conrad K. Sangma government.

“Going by media reports, fake completion certificates were issued without a single smart meter being installed. How can the people at the helm of affairs in the MeECL do this?” MPCC working president, Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

The smart meter project worth $ 132.8 million is funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Citing the reports, she said the Delhi-based firm supposed to implement the project has already received the payment without doing the work.

“If this is true then the government needs to be pulled up. This is not the first allegation of misuse of funds in the Power department. Many of agencies had raised questions on the fiscal anomalies,” Lyngdoh said.

Asserting that the state government should be open to a public audit, she said all the documents relating to the utilisation of funds should be put on the public domain. “We have no faith in the judicial probe to look into the irregularities since it has been constituted on the suggestion of the MDA partners. This probe will only try to protect the image of the ruling coalition,” the Congress leader said.

She added that the Opposition will take cognisance of all these anomalies.