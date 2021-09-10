House session begins today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 9: The Autumn session of state Assembly, beginning Friday, is expected to be stormy as the opposition Congress intends to corner the government on law and order and alleged irregularities and manipulations in the Power department.

During the six-day session, the Congress will move a no-confidence motion against Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh.

Officials from the Assembly said the Speaker will decide when the motion should be taken up.

Senior Congress leader, HM Shangpliang said the Opposition is likely to raise issues pertaining to law and order and Health and Power departments.

“Our focus area will be Power sector,” Shangpliang said, adding the Congress will also raise the issues of farmers. They have many pertinent issues which need to be addressed by the government, he said.

Other Congress MLAs said they will raise the issue of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s killing and its fallout.

On the first day of the session, ordinances, orders, notifications and reports will be laid on the floor of the House. Government bills will also be introduced. There will be obituary references as well.

The session will have three days of government business and as many days of private members’ business.