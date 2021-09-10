Mental health helpline number launched at Ampati

AMPATI, Sept 10 : On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, with a theme “Creating Hope through Action”, District Mental Health Department launched Mental Health Helpline Number at Zikzak Multi Facility Centre on Friday in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Additional Superintendent of Police, Medical Superintendent, Ampati Civil Hospital and District Nodal Officer of District Mental Health Program of South West Garo Hills.

This 24×7 Helpline number 9362749485 will be operational throughout South West Garo Hills and is aimed at preventing and minimising suicide rate within the district.

Addressing the gathering as a Chief Guest, Ramakrishna Ch. Chitturi, Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills appealed to the public to reach out to the counsellors through the helpline number whenever necessary and also be watchful citizens.

He also said that it is the collective effort of everyone and not just the government machineries that would help reduce suicide rates.

Addressing the gathering as District Resource Person, Rupam R. Marak, Additional Superintendent of Police, South West Garo Hills said that there are cases where young people commit suicide for reasons such as their parents not giving in to their demands of buying them mobile phones.

He also urged parents of young people to keep a track of their children’s activities and pay attention to parenting.

On his keynote address, Dr.Matgrik Sangma, District Nodal Officer of District Mental Health Programme, South West Garo Hills, stressed that family members should not neglect signs of suicidal tendency of any of their family members as those with suicidal thoughts try to give out signs by either expressing verbally or through social media posts, etc.

He also said that suicide can be prevented if we pay attention to the signs of those who are going through mental problems such as depression, etc.

As per data, in the year 2020, the number of suicide cases by hanging in Zikzak and Betasing areas are about 22 people. In 2021, till date, the number of suicide cases are 13 in the district, where the age group of the deceased ranges from 18 years to 45 years and above.