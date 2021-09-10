Indian Army Chief visits Western Command, reviews operational preparedness

NEW DELHI, Sept 10 : Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday visited the Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir and reviewed operational preparedness.

The Army chief was updated on various operational and training-related issues by the Western Army commander, Lt Gen R.P. Singh.

Gen Naravane also addressed officers of the Western Command during which he exhorted them to serve with pride and uphold the military ethos and the rich culture of the Indian Army.

While highlighting the various force modernisation measures being undertaken, he emphasised that soldiers must also keep themselves abreast with latest trends in Information Technology, emerging cyber threats, and counter-measures.

Later, Gen Naravane interacted with the troops, commending them for their professionalism and undaunted spirit in maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges.

Since Independence, the Western Command has been instrumental in effectively blunting the Pakistan aggression in 1947, 1965 and 1971, and subsequently carrying the battle into enemy territory.

Earlier in August, Gen Naravane had visited the Pune-headquartered Southern Command as well as big private firms engaged in defence manufacturing.

During his two day visit, spanning Pune and Goa, he visited Tata Motors at Pimpri and the Strategic Systems Complex of Larsen & Toubro at Talegaon.

At Tata Motors at Pimpri, he observed the operations of the assembly lines of passenger and commercial vehicles and the Engineering Research Centre.

At Strategic Systems Complex of Larsen & Toubro at Talegaon, he witnessed their production facilities and developmental efforts towards modernising the Indian armed forces.

In Goa, he also visited INS Hansa.