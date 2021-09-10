Vax prevents mortality by 97% after 2nd dose: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 9: The effectiveness of anti-coronavirus vaccine in preventing mortality is 96.6 per cent after the first dose and 97.5 per cent after the second dose, the Centre said on Thursday, citing data from a ‘COVID-19 tracker’ developed by synergising data from three platforms.

Speaking at a briefing of the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said the vaccine tracker has been developed by synergising data from CO-WIN potal, National COVID-19 testing database and COVID-19 India portal, to give information on various aspects of vaccination.

“The data has been synergised based on ICMR identification number and on the basis of mobile numbers. We have been able to get a vaccine tracker which is going to be online very soon on the health ministry’s website,” he said.

VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) said it is clear that after two doses, there is near total protection from serious diseases and death.

Vaccine is an important shield for protection against the novel coronavirus infection. This will change the scenario very dramatically, he said.

Responding to a question on the rate of breakthrough infection, Bhargava said, “This is the data we are still looking at. These vaccines are disease modifying and not disease preventing. So breakthrough infections will occur even after vaccination and that is why we keep recommending continued use of masks and following Covid appropriate behaviour. It is very important to continue the use of masks even after vaccination.” (PTI)