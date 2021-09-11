COVID positivity rate at around 5 pc

SHILLONG, Sep 10: With daily new cases exhibiting a declining trend of late, the COVID-19 situation in state has apparently shown signs of improvement and to support that thesis is the positivity rate in Meghalaya, which is now little over 5 per cent, as per official data.

According to the dashboard of the Health department, as many as 1,334 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported and as many as 26,218 tests were conducted in state in last seven days.

The positivity rate during the same period was 5.09 per cent while the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.724 per cent.

Among the districts, East Khasi Hills, which is considered to be a hotspot in the state, has also seen a decline in positivity rate and currently clocks 6.94 per cent. However, the positivity rate in some of the districts like West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills is still a matter of concern.

On the other hand, the state, on Friday, reported 188 new cases and seven deaths taking the caseload to 2,007 and the death toll to 1,346, according to the Health department.

As many as 144 people recovered on the same day.

With regard to the vaccination front, a total of 13,96,779 doses have been administered in the state including 10,45,257 first dose and 3,51,522 second dose.