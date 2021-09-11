Cops unearth live IEDs, detonators in WGH

TURA/SHILLONG, Sep 10: As many as two live Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), detonators and other explosives were recovered during a joint counter-insurgency operation by West Garo Hills Police and the 120 Battalion CRPF at Mengotchigre village in West Garo Hills on Friday.

The explosives and detonators were found buried underground. However, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) disposed of the IEDs in-situ as per protocol.

On the other hand soon after the arms recovery from Mengotchigre, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma sounded alert and said that operations and searches are going on in almost all the districts of the state.

These operations are based on information and intelligence, he added.

The chief minister has lauded the hard work of the team of West Garo Hills Police for ensuring the safety and security of the people.

Police sources said that as of now, they have no information whether these explosives belong to any insurgent group or if they are connected with the re-grouping bids.

However, police are on the lead into the matter and are verifying on the details.