Passing out parade held at Gorkha Training centre

SHILLONG, Sept 11: The Passing Out Parade of the 192nd Recruit Training Batch of 58 Gorkha Training Centre was held today at Harish Parade Ground, Happy Valley here. The Parade marks the culmination of rigorous Recruit training during which young boys are transformed into physically fit, mentally robust & professionally competent young soldiers of Indian Army.

In an impressive ceremony marked by immaculate turnout and precision marching, 227 Recruits took the ‘Oath of Affirmation’. The Parade was reviewed by Colonel Vibhu Vashishtha, Officiating Commandant, 58 Gorkha Training Centre. Recruit Bom Bahadur Somai was awarded the Overall Best Recruit & Best Recruit of 5 GR (FF) and Recruit Dipesh Rana Magar was awarded Best Recruit of 8 GR.