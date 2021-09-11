Night curfew in EKH hills from 9 PM from Sept 12

SHILLONG, Sept 11: East Khasi Hills district administration has further relaxed COVID pandemic related restrictions with effect from tomorrow as per an official notification.

The order issued today says : In continuation to this office order No.C&S.3/2009/PT.III/136, dated 04.09.2021 and whereas it is observed that the positivity rate in East Khasi Hills District is 6.7 % for the last one week and that the number of positive cases at present is 878, the following restrictions/relaxations will take effect in East Khasi Hills District from 12th September, 2021 till further orders:-

1. NIGHT CURFEW will be promulgated under Section 144 CrPC w.e.f 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM daily in East Khasi Hills District. There shall be a total ban on movement during this time

2. Opening of shops and other economic activities (both essential and non-essential ) including teer counters, saloons/beauty parlors, gymnasiums, etc. are permitted upto 6 days a week. They shall close by 6:30 PM sharp.

3. Restaurants, cafes, teashops, bars and takeaway services shall close by 8:00 PM.

4. Shops including vendors will remain closed on Sundays. Dine-in establishments, public parks and tourist spots which have received permission from this office/ concerned SDO (C) may open on Sundays as per the conditions already issued.

5. All shops shall prominently display vaccination status.

6. Home Delivery Services in respect of food establishments and other delivery services will bepermitted within curfew relaxation hours.

7. Public and private transport will continue as per order No.C&S.2/CVD/2021/ORD/290 dated 04.09.2021.

All other conditions/restrictions/relaxations and curfew exemptions contained in the

order No.C&S.3/2009 /PT.III /136, dated 04.09.2021 will continue till further orders.