Gurugram moots plan to make southern peripheral road signal free

Gurugram, Sep 12:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sought suggestions from people to make the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) between Ghata village and Vatika Chowk signal free.

At present, there are five intersections on this eight-kilometre route, where traffic signals are installed.

According to the GMDA officials, flyovers and underpasses have been proposed here to make these intersections signal free.

The GMDA has now sought suggestions from the people on whether flyovers or underpasses should be built at these intersections. Keeping in mind the suggestions of the people, further work will be done on this project, said the officials.

“Due to the traffic signals from Ghata village to Vatika Chowk, the commuters have to wait for a long time. For this, there is a plan to make these five intersections signal free. After the people’s suggestions GMDA will decide whether flyovers or underpasses should be built here to make these intersections signal free,” said a senior official of the GMDA.

The officials said, if the flyover is constructed at all five intersections, it will cost an estimated Rs 420 crore. The cost of constructing the underpass is estimated to be Rs 470 crore. However, according to officials, the department will not need to acquire additional land for the construction of these two.

More than 30,000 vehicles move daily through SPR. The people living in the adjoining societies and commuters between Gurugram-Faridabad also use this route in general. (IANS)