Tender floated for PB cultural centre

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The state government has finally invited the tender for the construction of the Shillong Business cum Tourism and Cultural Centre at Police Bazar.

According to Urban Affairs officials, the department has received some bids for the project being handled by the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA). But they declined to give details.

Former Minister A.L. Hek, who was ousted from the Cabinet, had opposed the expenditure of “huge sums of money” on the project at the MTC complex.

According to the tender, the scope of work for the project is “design, engineering, procurement and construction” of civil works, interior works, security and IT infrastructure, HVAC, lifts, internal and external plumbing and electrical services, firefighting services, PA system, solar water heating, EPABX system, fire alarm system, etc.

The tender value for the project was Rs 185.94 crore initially excluding GST but the government revised it to Rs 211.87 crore with GST at 12% to be deducted at source.

The tender notice said the period of completion of the project is 36 months – 30 for construction and six for testing and commissioning of services.

A similar plan to construct a shopping mall in the Barik office of the PWD was vehemently opposed by the green groups here.