Asghar Afghan slams Paine

Kabul, Sep 12: Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has slammed Australia Test skipper Tim Paine for his comments that the war-torn country looks impossible to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup, asking him not to “deliver aggressive statements without knowing the circumstances”.

Backing Cricket Australia’s decision to scrap the Test against Afghanistan after the Taliban banned women cricket, Paine had said it’s hard to see a team like that being allowed to play in an ICC-sanctioned event. (PTI)