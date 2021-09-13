Gokulam Kerala held by Army Red

Kalyani, Sep 12: Defending Champion Gokulam Keralas opening game of the 130th Durand Cup football championship ended in a 2-2 draw against Army Red Football Team here on Sunday.

The Malabarians started well, courtesy a spectacular goal from long-range by Ghanaian Rahim Osumanu in 9th minute.

But they failed to capitalize in the later stages and had to settle for a draw.

Gokulam secured the lead in the 9th minute as Osumanu scored a stunner.

A major turning point was when Gokulam Kerala FC’s goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar collided with Army Red’s Mukesh Kumar. Ajmal PA was then made to take Rakshit’s place.

The momentum of the game changed after that as Jain P quickly scored the equalizer for the regimental side. Minutes before half time, Bikash Thapa scored the second goal for Army Red and they had the all-important lead going into the second half.

Gokulam attacked in the second half and were rewarded when captain Sharif ‘ Mohammad scored a penalty.

The Malabarians had several close chances in the final quarter but failed to convert any and would be the more disappointing side for sure.

Their next game is against Hyderabad FC who are in red hot form.

Army Red Football Team still leads Group D with four points. (IANS)