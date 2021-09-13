Sports Snippets

Fine finish by Tvesa Malik, ends 11th on final day

Holzhausern (Switzerland), Sep 12: India’s Tvesa Malik turned in a superb round on the final day of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies to come within inches of securing another Top-10 finish on the Ladies European Tour. Tvesa, after a great start to the season, including earning a runner-up place, seemed to have lost some momentum. But this week Tvesa, after a starting round of 73, came up with 66-64 in the second and final rounds to finish 11th. Among the other Indians, Aditi Ashok shot 71 and finished at 6-under 210 and in tied 20th place, while Vani Kapoor shot one of her best rounds in a long time with 5-under 67 that saw her leap to tied 29th place. Gaurika Bishnoi (71) was T-35th. (PTI)

India’s Jehan Daruvala finishes 5th in Monza F2

Monza, Sept 12: India’s Jehan Daruvala missed out on podium, settling for a fifth place finish in the Feature Race of Formula 2 here on Sunday. Daruvala, who had sealed his second Formula 2 win with a dominating drive in the second sprint race on Saturday, was sluggish from second and clocked 56:41.936. Oscar Piastri clinched a dominant first Feature Race win, beating Guanyu Zhou to extend his Championship lead. Sprint Race 1 winner Theo Pourchaire settled for the fourth places. The title fight will continue in just under two weeks at Sochi. (PTI)

Menezes part of governing council for International Sports varsity

Mumbai, Sep 12: Former India footballer Henry Menezes has been appointed to the governing council formed by the Maharashtra government for its ‘International Sports University’ being set up near Pune. A letter to this effect was issued by the state government earlier this week, a copy of which is in possession of PTI. Menezes, a former India goalkeeper, confirmed that he has received the appointment letter signed by state sports commissioner Omprakash Bakoria. The state’s first international sports university is to be set up in Pune district. (PTI)