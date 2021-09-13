ICC Men’s WC League 2 to resume with Nepal vs USA

Dubai, Sep 12: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will begin again for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak when Nepal faces the second-placed USA, on September 13 in Muscat, Oman.

Nepal is currently sixth in the League 2 table featuring seven teams Oman, the USA, Scotland, Namibia, the UAE, and Papua New Guinea.

Nepal so far has played four matches in the four-year League 2 cycle and have registered two wins and two defeats.

Oman leads the standings winning eight of the 10 matches played.

The USA is second in the standings with six wins out of 12 matches, and PNG is at the bottom of the list.

In a recent two-match ODI series that the USA played in Oman, USA’s Jaskaran Malhotra stole the show with his feat of six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea, becoming the fourth player to strike six sixes in an over in international cricket. (ANI)