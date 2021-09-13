Patriots seal semis berth in CPL

ST KITTS & NEVIS, Sep 12: Led by Evin Lewis’ scintillating 52-ball 102, the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders to seal a spot in the latter stages of the Caribbean Premier League.

The Patriots bowled brilliantly and then backed that up with a dominant batting display that saw them knock off the victory target with 32 balls to spare here on Saturday night.

It was Lewis who was the star of the show.

The Knight Riders got off to a slow start in the face of some excellent bowling from the Patriots.

They reached 159/7 in their allotted overs.

The Patriots innings got off to a flying start, thanks to Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle, who was promoted to open as a result of an injury to Devon Thomas.

While Narine was economical, returning figures of 0/10 from his four overs, the rest of the Knight Riders bowlers struggled for control in the face of the Lewis onslaught.

The win moved the Patriots back to the top of the table and guaranteed them a space in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors put one foot in the CPL semi-finals following a 46-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first and captain Nicholas Pooran led the way with a brutal 75 not out to set the Tallawahs 170 to win.

In reply, the Tallawahs succumbed to a heavy defeat as Odean Smith and Gudakesh Motie combined to bowl the Amazon Warriors to victory.

In another match, a superb bowling spell from David Wiese helped Saint Lucia Kings gain their fifth win of the season and end any chance of the Barbados Royals qualifying for the semi-finals in the process.

The Royals won the toss chose to field first. The Saint Lucia Kings set a commanding 175/6. Despite a strong start in reply, the Royals were sent into disarray in the ninth over as Wiese took three wickets and ensured that ended the Royals finished on 154/8. (PTI)