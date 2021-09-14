Govt gets five-day deadline to shut illegal coke plants

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Environment Coordination Committee (ECC) of Elaka Sutnga on Monday issued a five-day ultimatum to the state government to shut down all illegal coke factories operating in areas falling under the Elaka.

The decision was taken during a protest rally attended by scores of protesters from various villages under Elaka Sutnga. The rally began from Moopala football ground and culminated outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Khliehriat.

Announcing the deadline, ECC general secretary, Pynbait Sutnga said, “We will intensify our protest if the government refuses to comply with our demand.”

As per information, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) had recently given the Consent to Establish (CTE) to as many as 31 coke plants operating in the Elaka.

Reacting to the five-day deadline, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma warned that action will be taken against any coke factory found operating illegally in Elaka Sutnga.

“We won’t hesitate to act against coke plants which have not followed due procedures, such as obtaining the required NOC, CTEs or CTOs or Single Window Agency clearance,” the CM said.

According to him, the government cannot take action against any industries that are established after following the laid down proceduresand requirements which include permission given by people to use land.

“Closing down factories, which followed all procedures and are doing business in a legal manner, will go against the state’s stand of easing doing business or allowing entrepreneurship and business to come up,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, the Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) has demanded immediate closure of the illegal coke factories in Jaintia Hills.

TUR leader, Angela Rangad said that the organisation stands in solidarity with the ECC of Elaka Sutnga who held a protest on Monday to bring attention to the benami coke factories operating in the district.

The group also demanded strict action against the office holders of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, the SEIAA and SEAC who, in abuse of their powers, allowed these coke factories to proliferate and operate with impunity.